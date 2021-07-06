Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$25.83. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$25.80, with a volume of 80,169 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on MFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.55.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.11%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

