Mark A. Collar Sells 3,000 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $238,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,850.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ATRC stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $81.55.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after acquiring an additional 127,539 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,233,000 after acquiring an additional 332,895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 3,792.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,160,000 after buying an additional 2,381,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,791,000 after buying an additional 113,794 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,515,000 after buying an additional 39,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.89.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

