Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives GBX 171.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 179 ($2.34).

Several brokerages have commented on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price for the company.

In related news, insider Tamara Ingram bought 2,000 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

Shares of LON:MKS traded down GBX 3.15 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 153.95 ($2.01). 5,304,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,469,584. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.55. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 173.89 ($2.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

