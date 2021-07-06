Marlin (POND) Price Tops $0.0665 on Major Exchanges

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0665 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market cap of $49.03 million and $6.76 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00133572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00167161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,864.10 or 1.00125132 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.69 or 0.00930445 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

