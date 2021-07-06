Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,437 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.60% of Marriott International worth $289,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.12.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $141.26 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of -150.28 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

