Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Receives $18.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Martinrea International from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Martinrea International stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

