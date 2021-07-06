Master Contract Token Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $212,271.83 and $85,761.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,303.75 or 0.06750238 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00160293 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

