Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 398,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Mattel were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mattel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,397,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,295,000 after acquiring an additional 60,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,136,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 920,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,059,000 after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

MAT opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

