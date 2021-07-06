Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $20,103,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,551.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,436.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5,006.16 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $941.44 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Wolfe Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,856.06.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

