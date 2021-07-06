Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 897,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,804,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of Warner Music Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 97.8% during the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $526,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 83.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 148,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 67,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 48,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $36.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.85%.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

