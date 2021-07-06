MAX Exchange Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24,319.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000882 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $548,240.93 and $24,319.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,192.03 or 1.00022864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00038429 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $482.91 or 0.01412677 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.79 or 0.00403076 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00395149 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005952 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00010813 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00064122 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

