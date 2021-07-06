McCormick & Company, Incorporated to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $88.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

