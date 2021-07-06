McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Up to $1.41

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.48. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 8,784 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

