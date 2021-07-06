McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.60 Billion

Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will report $59.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.04 billion to $60.30 billion. McKesson reported sales of $55.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $249.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.92 billion to $250.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $259.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $255.58 billion to $263.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.18.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson has a 52-week low of $139.76 and a 52-week high of $204.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

