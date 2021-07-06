McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Lifted by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after buying an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,076,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.76 and a fifty-two week high of $204.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

