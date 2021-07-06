MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Short Interest Down 19.2% in June

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 203,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ MDVL opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. MedAvail has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $34.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 70.13% and a negative net margin of 291.15%. The business had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that MedAvail will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in MedAvail in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in MedAvail during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MedAvail during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MedAvail during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in MedAvail during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

MDVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

