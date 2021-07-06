Medical Marijuana (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.03. Medical Marijuana shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 12,978,400 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04.

Medical Marijuana Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MJNA)

Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the cannabinoid-based nutraceutical industry. It focuses on the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD) and other products containing CBD-rich hemp oil; treatment of pain and other medical disorders with the application of chewing gum-based cannabis/cannabinoid medical products; and nonpsychoactive cannabidiol products.

