Merilee Buckley Sells 577 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $113,345.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,049.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Merilee Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93.

On Monday, May 3rd, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $181,972.28.

On Monday, April 19th, Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66.

Shares of ETSY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,476,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,018. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after buying an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,817,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $114,962,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,817,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Etsy by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after acquiring an additional 225,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.78.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

