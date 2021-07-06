Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.01

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 5162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Several brokerages have commented on MRSN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.45.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $25,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $57,838.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,310 shares of company stock worth $179,342. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

