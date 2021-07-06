Metis (METIS) Price Hits $7.40 on Major Exchanges

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Metis coin can currently be purchased for $7.40 or 0.00021679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metis has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Metis has a total market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $100,492.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00058846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.35 or 0.00959138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045154 BTC.

Metis Coin Profile

Metis (CRYPTO:METIS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metis’ official website is wemetis.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Metis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

