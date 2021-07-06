Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Hits New 1-Year High at $279.20

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $279.20 and last traded at $279.02, with a volume of 277899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $277.65.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after acquiring an additional 595,997 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

