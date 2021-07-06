MidasProtocol (MAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $343,312.42

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. MidasProtocol has a market capitalization of $343,312.42 and approximately $74,671.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00060251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.61 or 0.00948542 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00046452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol (CRYPTO:MAS) is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

