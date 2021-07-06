MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.16 Million

Equities analysts expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to report sales of $60.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.01 million to $61.30 million. MiMedx Group reported sales of $53.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year sales of $240.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.44 million to $242.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $268.66 million, with estimates ranging from $264.36 million to $272.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The business had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.90 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:MDXG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.49. 12,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,338. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $13.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

