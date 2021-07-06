Mirror Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $301.57 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $301.57 million and $24.56 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.88 or 0.00011410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00046016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00134871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00166621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,036.96 or 1.00116497 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $322.30 or 0.00948012 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

