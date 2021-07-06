Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Tops $360.29 on Major Exchanges (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 6th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $35.00 million and approximately $11,784.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for $360.29 or 0.01059817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00135175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00166430 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,931.25 or 0.99811352 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.95 or 0.00952921 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 97,140 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

