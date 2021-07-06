Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 59,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

Shares of USB stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.48. 35,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,211,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.