Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $727,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS stock traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $369.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,910. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26. The stock has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

