Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,258 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $2,139,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after acquiring an additional 53,832 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $4,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,822 shares of company stock worth $7,306,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $146.67. 2,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.16. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

