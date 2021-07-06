Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 15,660 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,660 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $23,575,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth $14,120,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $20,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DADA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.72. 3,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,977. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $61.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.33.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

