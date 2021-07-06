Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 29.9% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 182,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 41.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 190,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 56,340 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 942.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 363,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,187,000 after acquiring an additional 328,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,319,480. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.17 and a 12-month high of $105.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

