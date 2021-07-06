Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 2,878 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

RDIV traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $41.18. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,446. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.22. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73.

