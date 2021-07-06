Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 377 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $76.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,351. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

