MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $69,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,732,000 after buying an additional 191,508 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,640,000 after purchasing an additional 211,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,752,000 after purchasing an additional 54,057 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $155.05. 78,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,430. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $116.91 and a 1-year high of $158.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

