MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,352 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $28,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

TLT stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,108,709. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.11. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

