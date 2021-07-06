MML Investors Services LLC Has $24.82 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $24,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.41. 1,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.91. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $153.09.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

