MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,294 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $164,353,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,575.72. The stock had a trading volume of 26,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,871. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,576.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,433.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

