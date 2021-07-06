MML Investors Services LLC Sells 184,171 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,171 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $30,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $134.86. The stock had a trading volume of 796,351 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.33. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

