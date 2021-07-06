Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report $2.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.82 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $10.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.35 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%.

MHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.81.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after acquiring an additional 23,585 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $195.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.13. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

