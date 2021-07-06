MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Purchased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,618,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. 51.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $820.60 million, a P/E ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 1.72.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

