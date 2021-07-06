Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Short Interest Up 21.7% in June

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 503,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $11,943,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,601,000 after buying an additional 355,332 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 442,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 252,720 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNR traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,679. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.80. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.99.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.