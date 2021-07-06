Monolith (TKN) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 6th. Monolith has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and approximately $10,404.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000528 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00058043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.16 or 0.00922300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00044801 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

