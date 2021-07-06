More Coin (MORE) Market Capitalization Achieves $101,610.87

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $101,610.87 and $2,899.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00057395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.07 or 0.00971826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.98 or 0.08797463 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

