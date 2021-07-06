Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.23

Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.23 and last traded at C$17.20, with a volume of 5714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.13.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. The company has a market cap of C$670.94 million and a P/E ratio of 6.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.45.

In other news, Director Bruce Keith Robertson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$118.00 per share, with a total value of C$590,000.00.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile (TSE:MRG.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

