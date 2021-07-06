Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTL. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.75 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.10.
Shares of MTL stock traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.13. 163,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.04. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$7.43 and a 1 year high of C$13.95.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.