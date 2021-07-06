Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTL. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.75 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.10.

Shares of MTL stock traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.13. 163,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.04. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$7.43 and a 1 year high of C$13.95.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$310.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

