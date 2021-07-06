MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MultiPlan, Corp. provides solutions for healthcare. The company offers Services, such as medical payment integrity, dental payment integrity services, network-based services as well as analytics-based service. It serves commercial, property and casualty and government markets. MultiPlan, Inc. is based in New York. “

MPLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

NYSE:MPLN opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. MultiPlan has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $254.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.89 million. Equities analysts expect that MultiPlan will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MultiPlan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

