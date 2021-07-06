MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MultiPlan, Corp. provides solutions for healthcare. The company offers Services, such as medical payment integrity, dental payment integrity services, network-based services as well as analytics-based service. It serves commercial, property and casualty and government markets. MultiPlan, Inc. is based in New York. “

MPLN has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley began coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MultiPlan has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.40.

Shares of MPLN stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a PE ratio of -8.32. MultiPlan has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MultiPlan will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,977,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,712,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

