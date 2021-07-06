Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MBIO shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 1,014,160 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 336.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 161,238 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 64,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 55,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. 17,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,388. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.30. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $272.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.72.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.