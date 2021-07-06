Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,104 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,515,000 after purchasing an additional 796,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,379,000 after purchasing an additional 415,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $53,646,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,555,000 after buying an additional 3,928,231 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

Shares of PBCT opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

