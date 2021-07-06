Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $654,000 Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $83.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.42.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.