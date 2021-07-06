Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,171,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after buying an additional 3,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,402 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,078,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after acquiring an additional 665,948 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

